Bitfinex To List HUMAN Token (HMT)

Bitfinex (https://www.bitfinex.com/), a state-of-the-art digital token trading platform, announced today it will be listing HUMAN Token (HMT), the medium of exchange that will be used to power the decentralized labor markets built on the HUMAN Protocol (https://www.hmt.ai/).
Spot markets for HMT will open on Bitfinex for trading at 3:00 PM UTC on 28/10/2020 with HMT- USD HMT-USDt trading pairs. Bitfinex will be the primary exchange platform for the trading of HMT.
“The HUMAN Protocol represents a genuine innovation using blockchain technology,” said Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex. “We look forward to watching its community expand still further as the technology makes a valuable contribution to the digital asset ecosystem.”
"We are very enthusiastic about our listing on Bitfinex,” said James Roy Poulter, COO at HUMAN Protocol Foundation. “It marks a significant milestone for HUMAN and provides us an opportunity to expand our community.”