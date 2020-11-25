Bitfinex Lets Users Add Liquidity With ‘Increase Position’

Bitfinex, a state-of-the-art digital token trading platform, has launched Increase Position, enabling traders to free up liquidity while in leveraged positions.
The advanced trading feature that complements Position Claim, which allows users to settle a leveraged position using funds in their margin wallet. The Increase Position feature allows users to create or increase a margin position, adding exposure without the need for additional trading.
“Increase Position is the perfect feature for sophisticated traders that want to maximize their portfolio management strategies,” said Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex. “Increase Position enables users to enter or extend margin positions and obtain access to a variety of borrowing options.”
Increase Position allows users to maintain their exposure to an asset such as bitcoin while adding liquidity to their portfolio which could then be used for further trading strategies. The additional borrowing could also be removed from the platform. As this feature is a transfer between wallets/positions, it also reduces the chances of operational errors and the accumulation of trading fees.