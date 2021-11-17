Bitfinex Launches Web Browser Version Of Honey Framework

Bitfinex, a state-of-the-art digital token trading platform, has launched a web browser version of the Honey Framework, a terminal that enables traders to custom algorithmic orders and trading strategies.
As an exchange committed to democratizing finance, Bitfinex is enabling professional traders to deploy state-of-the art trading tools that have historically been the exclusive preserve of the incumbent financial markets. An academic with a background in complex mathematics living in a basement in Moscow or a twenty-something TikTok enthusiast tracking crypto social media sentiment can now seamlessly use the Honey Framework’s web-based interface to deploy complex trading strategies.
The web version of the Honey Framework, which unlike Bitfinex’s hosted desktop terminal, is available without the need to install any additional software, will facilitate a variety of automated trading strategies, including custom-made algorithmic orders.
“Now our users will be able to deploy complex algorithmic trading strategies directly from their web browser without the need for any software to be installed,” said Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex. “This fits in with the ethos of Bitfinex as an exchange. We are all about making high-caliber trading technology accessible, fostering creativity and letting talented traders from all backgrounds and locations flourish.”
The first algorithms to be available on the web version of the Honey Framework will be iceberg orders, large single orders divided into smaller limit orders, and Time Weighted Average Price (Twap), an algorithm that is based on the weighted average price and is defined by time criterion.
Web users can run two algorithmic orders at the same time. This limit is expected to increase for web users in forthcoming updates of the web browser version of the Honey Framework terminal. The strategy editor and strategy backtesting features are disabled on the web version.
* All users of www.bitfinex.com are subject to Bitfinex’s terms of service. Please note that U.S. persons (as defined in the TOS), among other prohibited persons (as defined in the TOS), are strictly prohibited from directly or indirectly holding, owning or operating an Account (as defined in the TOS) on www.bitfinex.com.
