Bitfinex Launches Trading Pairs For GBP/USDt, GBP/EURt, JPY/USDt

Bitfinex, a state-of-the-art digital token trading platform, has added three new currency spot pairs against Tether tokens (USDt or EURt), GBP/USDt, GBP/EURt and JPY/USDt.
Trading of GBP/USDt, GBP/EURt and JPY/USDt commenced on 17/02/22 at 10:00 AM UTC.
“We’re delighted to announce the addition of GBP/USDt, GBP/EURt and JPY/USDt to the trading pairs available on the exchange,” said Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex. “We anticipate great interest in these products, particularly among funds and professional investors for hedging purposes and Forex hedging.”
Bitfinex is leveraging its position as one-stop shop for digital token trading offering a variety of services, including margin trading with up to 10x leverage.
