Bitfinex Launches Pulse On Mobile

Bitfinex, a state-of-the-art digital asset trading platform, has launched Bitfinex Pulse on mobile, enabling the exchange’s growing user base to obtain market-moving information on the go.
Bitfinex Pulse is a social network tailored to meet the needs of crypto traders, providing Bitfinex’s growing customer base with the opportunity to leverage the exchange’s community to get a trading edge. Launched on both iOS and Android, Bitfinex Pulse adds to the plethora of advanced features powering the Bitfinex mobile app, providing traders with the best mobile trading experience.
Bitfinex Pulse on mobile will enable an eligible verified Bitfinex user to share his or her thoughts on crypto via the mobile app, while also letting a user decide whether pulses are posted publicly. Both verified and unverified Bitfinex Pulse users will be able to publish private pulses on mobile.
Users of Bitfinex Pulse on the mobile app can follow each other, like, share and interact within the community instantaneously. Users can also enable mobile notifications for the latest pulses, as well as search for specific pulses, users or trending topics.
“Bitfinex Pulse has quickly become a valuable resource for our growing community of professional traders,” said Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex. “The very nature of crypto markets makes information flow fast, and I’m sure our traders will appreciate being able to search for the latest Pulses on the go from the convenience of their mobile devices.”
The launch of Bitfinex Pulse on the mobile app cements the exchange’s place as the go-to place to trade, both on the web and on mobile, with a robust and reliable trading platform offering the most depth of liquidity for bitcoin and Ethereum.
To obtain access to Bitfinex Pulse in-app, a user can click on the Bitfinex Pulse icon at the top right-hand corner of the screen in the Bitfinex mobile app. To sign up, a user can choose his or her nickname or use the one already connected to their Bitfinex account on the platform’s Leaderboard. Alternatively, he or she can skip the Bitfinex Pulse account setup and view the pulses posted by other users.
Bitfinex is leveraging its position as a one-stop-shop for crypto trading, offering a variety of services, including margin trading with up to 5x leverage.