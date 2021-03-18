Bitfinex Launches Period Mode Settings On Lending Pro

Bitfinex, a state-of-the-art digital token trading platform, has launched Period Mode settings on Lending Pro, allowing users to further customize and create their own lending strategies.
Period Mode is a new automation setting that allows Bitfinex users to customize the lending duration based on their specifications and market conditions. This enhances their ability to fine-tune lending strategies and optimize the management of crypto funding in Bitfinex’s peer-to-peer lending portal.
Customers can obtain access to Period Mode by opening the Automation Settings panel on the Lending Pro page. There are three modes available: Dynamic, Fixed, and Custom.
“Period Mode enables our users to tailor and fine tune their lending strategies,” said Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex. “This will give our users more control over how Lending Pro can help them to maximise the earning efficiency of their crypto holdings.”
Dynamic mode sets a user’s lending period to be automatically based on prevailing market conditions. Fixed mode allows users to specify the number of days for their desired lending period. Custom mode allows users to create behavioural triggers based on different lending rates and periods to fully customise their lending period.
Once customers have entered their preferred settings, Lending Pro will use these settings and market conditions to automatically offer and extend lending in Bitfinex’s peer-to-peer marketplace.