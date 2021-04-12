Bitfinex Launches Live Chat Customer Support

Bitfinex, a state-of-the-art digital token trading platform, has launched live customer support, providing the exchange’s growing user base with instant access to its industry-renowned customer service team.
Bitfinex’s live chat customer support, which is currently available Monday to Friday from 11:00 AM UTC until 15:00 PM UTC, will provide quick and personalized solutions. The live chat, which will be expanded to a 24/7 service in due course, forms part of the exchange’s commitment to providing an optimal user experience.
The live customer support feature provides a level of support that is unmatched in the digital token space and expands on a 24/7 email support service that is already greatly appreciated by the exchange’s growing customer base.
“The expertise of our customer support team is regarded by some as a hidden jewel in our crown,” said Claudia Lagorio, COO at Bitfinex. “Our team of experts provide valued assurance and guidance. The feedback we receive from our customers speaks volumes for the passion of our team. The addition of live customer support will enhance our user experience and ensure trading digital tokens on the platform is as seamless as possible.”
Users simply click on the chat widget on the bottom right of their Bitfinex platform homepage to obtain hands-on assistance and guidance. Bitfinex’s team of experts are able to provide personalised customer support in a variety of different languages. Live customer support will be available in English, traditional and simplified Chinese, Russian and Spanish.
Bitfinex customers can also obtain access to the live chat feature on the platform’s knowledge base, an educational resource covering all aspects of trading cryptocurrencies on Bitfinex.
Bitfinex is leveraging its position as one-stop shop for crypto trading offering a variety of services, including margin trading with up to 10x leverage.
*All deposits, activities, and users are subject at all times to all of the terms of service in effect on Bitfinex. U.S. persons are not permitted to use Bitfinex or any of its services.