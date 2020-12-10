Bitfinex Derivatives Updates Margin Requirements For Bitcoin (BTCF0:USTF0) And Ethereum (ETHF0:USTF0) Perpetual Contracts

Bitfinex Derivatives* offers a derivatives platform accessible through Bitfinex, a state-of-the-art digital token trading platform. Bitfinex Derivatives has today announced upcoming updates to the margin requirements for perpetual contracts for Bitcoin (BTCF0:USTF0) and Ethereum (ETHF0:USTF0).
The updated margin requirements for Bitcoin (BTCF0:USTF0) and Ethereum (ETHF0:USTF0) are going live on 15/12/20 at 10:00 AM UTC. Each contract will now offer users larger Incremental Size Step and Base Size.
“We’re pleased to update the margin requirements of the Bitcoin and Ethereum Perpetual Contract available to trade on Bitfinex Derivatives,” said Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex Derivatives. “These updates allow our users to trade larger positions with less collateral required.”
Bitfinex Derivatives platform and products are only available in eligible jurisdictions, and are exclusive to eligible verified users.
* The derivatives platform is provided by iFinex Financial Technologies Limited. References to Bitfinex Derivatives in this press release are references to iFinex Financial Technologies Limited.