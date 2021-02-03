Bitfinex Derivatives To Launch Stellar (XLMF0:USTF0) And Cardano (ADAF0:USTF0) Perpetual Swaps

Bitfinex Derivatives* offers a derivatives platform accessible through Bitfinex, a state-of-the-art digital token trading platform. Bitfinex Derivatives has today announced the launch of perpetual contracts for Stellar (XLMF0:USTF0) and Cardano (ADAF0:USTF0).
Stellar (XLMF0:USTF0) and Cardano (ADAF0:USTF0) went live on 03/02/21 at 10:00 AM UTC. Each contract will offer users up to 100x leverage and will be settled in Tether tokens (USDt).
“We’re pleased to add Stellar and Cardano to the growing portfolio of perpetual swaps available to trade on the exchange,” said Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex Derivatives. “We anticipate great interest in these products, especially from funds and professional investors.”
Bitfinex Derivatives platform and products are only available in eligible jurisdictions, and are exclusive to verified users.
* The derivatives platform is provided by iFinex Financial Technologies Limited. References to Bitfinex Derivatives in this press release are references to iFinex Financial Technologies Limited.
*All deposits, activities, and users are subject at all times to all of the terms of service in effect on Bitfinex. U.S. persons are not permitted to use Bitfinex or any of its services.