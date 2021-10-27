Bitfinex Derivatives Launches New Fee Tiers

Bitfinex Derivatives* offers a derivatives platform accessible through Bitfinex, a state-of-the-art digital token trading platform. Bitfinex Derivatives has launched a new fee tier offering, designed to reward high-volume traders on the platform.
The new tier offering, which will go live on 03/11/21, will provide our users with the following options:
|
Volume
|
Maker Fee with UNUS SED LEO discount
|
UNUS SED LEO discount
|
Maker
|
Taker
|
UNUS SED LEO Taker discount
|
Min taker fee
|
0-2M
|
0.0100%
|
0.0000%
|
0.0200%
|
0.0650%
|
up to -0,02%
|
0.0450%
|
2M-7.5M
|
0.0050%
|
0.0000%
|
0.0125%
|
0.0600%
|
up to -0,02%
|
0.0400%
|
7.5M-30M
|
0.0000%
|
0.0000%
|
0.0100%
|
0.0550%
|
up to -0,02%
|
0.0350%
|
30M-300M
|
-0.0075%
|
up to -0.005%
|
-0.0025%
|
0.0450%
|
up to -0,015%
|
0.0300%
|
300M-1B
|
-0.0100%
|
up to -0.005%
|
-0.0050%
|
0.0400%
|
up to -0,015%
|
0.0250%
|
1B-3B
|
-0.0125%
|
up to -0.005%
|
-0.0075%
|
0.0375%
|
up to -0,015%
|
0.0225%
|
3B+
|
-0.0150%
|
up to -0.005%
|
-0.0100%
|
0.0350%
|
up to -0,015%
|
0.0200%
For US$30 million and above the UNUS SED LEO discount will be 75% taker and 25% maker
2 BPS min taker fee
“We are delighted to announce the new fee tiers for the growing portfolio of perpetual swaps available to trade on the platform,” said Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex Derivatives. “These new fee tiers are designed to reward the growing number of high-volume users on our platform and forms part of our commitment to continually improving our service. We believe this update to our offering will make Bitfinex Derivatives more competitive and gain significant market share.”
Bitfinex Derivatives platform and products are only available in eligible jurisdictions, and are exclusive to verified users.
* The derivatives platform is provided by iFinex Financial Technologies Limited. References to Bitfinex Derivatives in this press release are references to iFinex Financial Technologies Limited.
*All deposits, activities, and users are subject at all times to all of the terms of service in effect on Bitfinex. U.S. persons are not permitted to use Bitfinex or any of its services.