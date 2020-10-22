Bitfinex Announces Integration With pNetwork To Bring Crypto Assets Cross-Chain

iFinex Inc. has announced today an integration with the pNetwork (pTokens network). pTokens is a cross-chain system enabling assets to move frictionlessly from one blockchain network to another. At launch, pTokens’ pBTC, pETH, and pLTC, will be listed on non-custodial digital asset exchange and iFinex brand eosfinex, bringing the top crypto assets to the EOS blockchain through the Bitfinex on-chain ecosystem.
As decentralized finance (DeFi) continues to expand its reach, dApps and cross-chain tokenization are still restricted by blockchain walls. pTokens will allow major crypto assets to be used across different blockchain-powered applications and exchanges. As a transparent and security-oriented solution connecting multiple blockchain protocols, pTokens allow for asset transfers by means of the pTokens bridge.
Upon this integration with the pTokens cross-chain network, eosfinex will generate an instant advantage for the Ethereum and EOS ecosystems. The integration will enable bitcoin, and other major cryptocurrencies, the ability to automatically be tokenized, and moved on to DeFi blockchains directly from the Bitfinex platform.
pBTC, pLTC and pETH deposits and withdrawals will be available from Bitfinex for Ethereum and EOS through the pTokens network.
“We’re delighted to announce this significant milestone providing Bitfinex customers the opportunity, through our noncustodial service, eosfinex, to trade leading digital tokens cross-chain,” said Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex. “Our support for pTokens will provide a much-needed gateway to the DeFi ecosystem for Bitfinex customers using Bitfinex liquidity.”
“While pTokens connects multiple blockchain environments, eosfinex bridges the centralized and decentralized exchange worlds. This strategic cooperationbetween the two projects will result in a high throughput, cross-chain, decentralized trading experience for DeFi users,”, said Steven Quinn, Head of Product & Business Strategy at eosfinex
“eosfinex and pTokens both aim to improve the decentralized finance experience for users,” said Thomas Bertani, Project Lead at pNetwork. “eosfinex lets its users tap directly into Bitfinex order books, bringing the liquidity of a major centralized exchange to the decentralized world. pTokens will unlock the capabilities of today’s biggest digital assets, making them compatible across different blockchain-based dApps. Together, eosfinex and pTokens will act as a bridge between the EOS ecosystem and Bitcoin’s vast market.”