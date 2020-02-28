Bitfinex & Tether CTO To Reveal "The Story Of Tether” During An Industry-First Keynote At The Cryptocompare Digital Asset Summit

Tether has fuelled the growth of digital assets since it was founded in 2014 and today accounts for over 75% of all Bitcoin trading volume. At London’s CryptoCompare Digital Asset Summit on the 10th of March, Paolo Ardoino, CTO of Bitfinex & Tether, will tell the story of Tether’s inception and success during an exclusive keynote dubbed "The Story of Tether".
In this industry-first presentation, Ardoino will provide insight into how Tether has continuously innovated to consolidate its position as the world's leading stablecoin.
The CryptoCompare Digital Asset Summit is London's leading digital asset conference focusing on connecting the digital asset ecosystem and traditional finance. Industry leaders from companies including Fidelity Digital Assets, London Stock Exchange Group, Gemini, BitMEX, Coinbase, Ledger, IBM will address the most pressing issues facing the industry. Anticipating more than 1000 industry professionals, the conference will cover key themes across three stages, including a CryptoCompare Stage supported by Bitstamp, an Institutional Stage supported by Bequant, and a DeFi stage supported by Equilibrium, AAVE, Xpring, and Mode.
Paolo Ardoino, CTO of Bitfinex & Tether, said: "Through continuous innovation, Tether is stronger than ever. I am excited to share an overview of our story so far and provide a glimpse into our exciting plans for the future."
Charles Hayter, Co-Founder and CEO of CryptoCompare, commented: "Bitfinex and Tether are key innovators in the digital asset industry and we are excited to hear Paolo tell their story. This keynote will be appreciated by the institutions, innovators and regulators coming together for the CryptoCompare Digital Asset Summit."
