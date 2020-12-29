 Skip to main Content
Bitcoin Dominance 'Inevitable' - Bitcoin Dominance 'Inevitable': Paolo Ardoino, CTO, Bitfinex

Date 29/12/2020

“Bitcoin dominance is inevitable after a tumultuous year that has seen the king of crypto surge in price from under US$4,000 in March to a new all-time high of above US$28,000. While a growing institutional presence has been part of the narrative of the current bull run, we may see increased retail interest in Bitcoin as a form of digital gold. This could also bolster interest in the many innovative projects coming to fruition within the digital token space.” commented, Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex.