Bison Trails Launches Support For Mina, The First Production-Grade Blockchain To Incorporate zk-SNARKs - Mina Will Receive Enterprise-Grade Node Infrastructure For Block Producers Through Bison Trails

Bison Trails, the premier blockchain infrastructure platform as-a-service company, announced today it has launched support for Mina, the world’s lightest blockchain creating a private gateway between the real world and crypto. By providing enterprise-grade node infrastructure for Mina block producers, Bison Trails aims to support secure participation in the network, and its decentralization, growth and security.
Mina is a layer one protocol that uses advanced cryptography and recursive zero knowledge proofs (zk-SNARKs) to deliver a lightweight blockchain that is fixed in size and does not require intermediaries to verify on-chain transactions. With Mina, participants can sync to the network and verify transactions quickly, and produce blocks at a fraction of the resource intensity required by most production grade designs.
Mina’s block producer operators can leverage Bison Trails' easy-to-use, non-custodial platform to participate in securing the network and earn rewards.
Evan Shapiro, CEO and Co-Founder of O(1) Labs, the team incubating Mina, shared, "As a professional validator and leading infrastructure provider for enterprises seeking exposure to cryptocurrencies, our partnership with Bison Trails expands opportunities for involvement in Mina to the world's top custodians, exchanges, and funds."
Mina's state proofs maintain a fixed size of 22kb. It is designed to retain its proof-size, accessibility, and transaction speed even as the chain scales up to thousands of nodes. Mina is secured by an uncapped number of block producers through proof-of-stake consensus. It is the first production-grade blockchain to incorporate zk-SNARKs, which bypass the need to download the chain’s full history and instead, references proofs of correctly performed transactions.
“Mina aims to lower barriers to participation, which aligns with Bison Trails’ mission to advance the crypto ecosystem with secure infrastructure to make it easier for everyone to participate in blockchain networks," said Joe Lallouz, CEO of Bison Trails. “We hope to further accelerate the pace at which technologies like Mina can become fully decentralized and participant-driven by providing the reliable infrastructure and tools they need to grow their networks with ease.”
