Bison Trails Launches Query & Transact Infrastructure To Help Developers Build On Solana

Bison Trails (https://bisontrails.co/), the leading blockchain infrastructure platform-as-a-service company, announced today that it has launched Query & Transact read/write infrastructure for the Solana blockchain. Solana Query & Transact will allow developers to access and verify data and transaction information from the blockchain, write transactions, and build products and services that contribute to the growth of the Solana ecosystem.
Bison Trails’ Query & Transact node infrastructure enables enterprises and developers to access blockchain data and build blockchain applications on 30 protocols. With Query & Transact, users can validate transactions, obtain information about them (query), and write data such as transfers or smart contract interactions (transactions). It is currently being used by leading enterprises such as exchanges, wallets, Web 3.0 application developers, and AI and Machine Learning companies to track transactions, confirm trades, and process data across multiple protocols.
Solana is an open-source project building a high-performance, permissionless blockchain that uses highly scalable technology to prioritize transaction throughput, and is currently able to process more than 50,000 transactions per second. With over 250 projects building on Solana and millions invested in developers’ projects, Bison Trails’ secure read/write infrastructure will provide the resources for the Solana ecosystem and developer community to continue growing at a rapid pace.
Developers and enterprises interested in building applications and services connected to the Solana network can manage their infrastructure from a single platform, and scale based on changing throughput requirements.
“Even for highly technical teams, running read/write infrastructure is challenging and time-consuming,” said Joe Lallouz, CEO of Bison Trails. “With Solana Query & Transact, enterprises and developers interested in building products and services on Solana have a powerful new solution. We are excited to work with the Solana team, and contribute to the growth of this innovative ecosystem.”
“Bison Trails has been supporting the Solana Blockchain since testnet. As the ecosystem grows, developers are looking for scalable infrastructure solutions that scale with dapps, which Query & Transact can provide,” said Anatoly Yakovenko, President of the Solana Foundation. “Bison Trails provides developers with highly available infrastructure to build the products and services that contribute to the growth of the Solana community, and we are excited to continue our work with them.”
Beyond Query & Transact, Bison Trails also offers secure infrastructure to run validator nodes on Solana, allowing operators to earn participatory rewards and participate in governance.
To learn more about Bison Trails’ Solana Query & Transact Infrastructure please visit: here