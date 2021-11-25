BISON Launches Savings Plans For Cryptocurrencies - Around 530,000 Active Users - Trading Volume Of EUR 5.3 Billion In 2021

Uncomplicated and secure trading in cryptocurrencies: this is possible with BISON, Boerse Stuttgart Group’s crypto platform. Now, users can also create savings plans for the tradable cryptocurrencies in the app and the desktop version of BISON – starting at a savings rate of 0.01 euros per week, month or quarter. "With savings plans, we are implementing a functionality frequently requested by our users. They can now invest regularly and automatically in cryptocurrencies and benefit from the cost-average effect. Like trading, investing with savings plans at BISON is as flexible and simple as possible,” said Dr Ulli Spankowski, CEO of Sowa Labs GmbH, the subsidiary of Boerse Stuttgart Digital Ventures GmbH which developed BISON. The number of active users at BISON is currently around 530,000, and the trading volume in 2021 is around EUR 5.3 billion.
Users can trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple (XRP), Bitcoin Cash, Chainlink and Uniswap on BISON, free of charge and at the prices displayed. Limit orders are also possible, where users set a price at which they want to buy or sell a cryptocurrency. BISON makes its profit from the spreads between the buying and selling prices displayed. There are no additional costs or fees for users.
blocknox GmbH, a subsidiary of Boerse Stuttgart Digital Ventures GmbH, takes care of the custody of cryptocurrencies for users at BISON on an escrow basis. blocknox GmbH has bought insurance for a part of its assets under custody, which protects against hacker attacks and theft.
Trading on BISON is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The trading partner of the users at BISON is EUWAX AG, a subsidiary of Boerse Stuttgart GmbH that is regulated in Germany as a financial services provider. Users therefore buy and sell cryptocurrencies from and to EUWAX AG in each case.
For further information about BISON, please visit: https://bisonapp.com/en