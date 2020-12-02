 Skip to main Content
BIS: What Comes Next? Recovery From An Uneven Recession

Date 02/12/2020

BIS Bulletin  |  No 33  |  
02 December 2020
by  Daniel Rees
PDF full text
 (625kb)
  |  9 pages


Key takeaways

  • The effects of the Covid crisis have been felt unevenly across sectors, and the output of customer service industries could remain well below its pre-Covid trend for some time.
  • Economies with large customer service industries could grow more slowly in the near term, even after accounting for the stringency of containment measures and the severity of virus outbreaks.
  • Model projections suggest that large advanced economies could face a "98% economy" until constraints on customer service industries ease. The outlook for some economies, such as China, is more positive.
  • While demand stimulus remains necessary in the near term, it will not be sufficient to return economic activity to its pre-Covid trend. That will require public health measures to control the spread of the virus and steps to ease resource reallocation to industries less affected by the pandemic.


