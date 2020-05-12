 Skip to main Content
BIS: US Dollar Funding Markets During The Covid-19 Crisis - The Money Market Fund Turmoil

Date 12/05/2020

BIS Bulletin  |  No 14  
12 May 2020
by  Egemen ErenAndreas Schrimpf and Vladyslav Sushko
PDF full text
 (682kb)
  |  9 pages

Key takeaways

  • Short-term dollar funding markets experienced severe dislocations in mid-March 2020, with funding diverted from unsecured funding markets as investors withdrew and switched to secured funding markets and government MMFs.
  • Outflows from US prime MMFs led to a loss of funding for banks and a significant shortening of funding maturities; this precipitated spikes in indicators of bank funding costs, such as the LIBOR-OIS spread, despite banks not being at the epicentre of the liquidity squeeze.
  • The turmoil highlights broader lessons for MMF regulation, the role of non-banks for monetary policy implementation, and the role of the central bank during stress.

author
Vladyslav Sushko
