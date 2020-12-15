BIS: The Recession-Mortality Nexus And Covid-19

BIS Bulletin | No 35 |
15 December 2020
(1,763kb)| 9 pages
Key takeaways
- Countries with a stronger predicted GDP decline in 2020 have also seen a larger number of deaths in excess of official Covid-19 fatalities.
- Historical data show that recessions are systematically associated with higher mortality, especially in developing economies. Following a recession, death rates remain elevated for several years.
- The eventual death toll of Covid-19 may be understated if the impact of the pandemic-induced recession is neglected. Limiting the economic fallout of the pandemic could also reduce excess mortality.