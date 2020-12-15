 Skip to main Content
BIS: The Recession-Mortality Nexus And Covid-19

Date 15/12/2020

BIS Bulletin  |  No 35  |  
15 December 2020
by  Sebastian Doerr and Boris Hofmann
PDF full text
 (1,763kb)
  |  9 pages

Key takeaways

  • Countries with a stronger predicted GDP decline in 2020 have also seen a larger number of deaths in excess of official Covid-19 fatalities.
  • Historical data show that recessions are systematically associated with higher mortality, especially in developing economies. Following a recession, death rates remain elevated for several years.
  • The eventual death toll of Covid-19 may be understated if the impact of the pandemic-induced recession is neglected. Limiting the economic fallout of the pandemic could also reduce excess mortality.