 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

BIS: The Outlook For Business Bankruptcies

Date 12/10/2020

BIS Bulletin  |  No 30  |  
12 October 2020
by  Ryan Niladri BanerjeeGiulio Cornelli and Egon Zakrajšek
PDF full text
 (689kb)
  |  9 pages

Key takeaways

  • Economic growth and forward-looking indicators of default risk inferred from equity markets, two variables that together predict business bankruptcies in advanced economies, show bankruptcies rising significantly by the end of 2021.
  • Projections of real GDP growth embedded in the consensus forecast account for the bulk of this projected increase. Unlike in previous downturns, the stock market-based default indicators contribute very little.
  • As these findings underscore, the pandemic and unprecedented government support for the business sector have driven a sizeable wedge between financial market perceptions of default risk and projections for economic activity.

Online appendix 