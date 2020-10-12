BIS: The Outlook For Business Bankruptcies

BIS Bulletin | No 30 |
12 October 2020
PDF full text
(689kb)| 9 pages
Key takeaways
- Economic growth and forward-looking indicators of default risk inferred from equity markets, two variables that together predict business bankruptcies in advanced economies, show bankruptcies rising significantly by the end of 2021.
- Projections of real GDP growth embedded in the consensus forecast account for the bulk of this projected increase. Unlike in previous downturns, the stock market-based default indicators contribute very little.
- As these findings underscore, the pandemic and unprecedented government support for the business sector have driven a sizeable wedge between financial market perceptions of default risk and projections for economic activity.