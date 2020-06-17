 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?

BIS: The Fiscal Response To The Covid-19 Crisis In Advanced And Emerging Market Economies

Date 17/06/2020

BIS Bulletin  |  No 23  |  
17 June 2020
by  Enrique Alberola-IlaYavuz ArslanGong Cheng and Richhild Moessner
PDF full text
 (695kb)
  |  9 pages

Key takeaways

  • The fiscal policy response to the Covid-19 crisis has been swift and strong, in tandem with monetary policy. Advanced economies (AEs) have deployed a much larger fiscal response than emerging market economies (EMEs).
  • The lower incidence of the pandemic in EMEs does not fully explain the difference. A narrower fiscal policy space in EMEs, further reduced by the tightening of their financing conditions induced by the pandemic shock, has constrained their fiscal response.
  • The size and composition of the fiscal response also depend on other factors such as the level of income and the strength of the social safety nets and automatic stabilisers.

 