BIS: The Fiscal Response To The Covid-19 Crisis In Advanced And Emerging Market Economies

BIS Bulletin | No 23 |
17 June 2020
PDF full text
(695kb)| 9 pages
Key takeaways
- The fiscal policy response to the Covid-19 crisis has been swift and strong, in tandem with monetary policy. Advanced economies (AEs) have deployed a much larger fiscal response than emerging market economies (EMEs).
- The lower incidence of the pandemic in EMEs does not fully explain the difference. A narrower fiscal policy space in EMEs, further reduced by the tightening of their financing conditions induced by the pandemic shock, has constrained their fiscal response.
- The size and composition of the fiscal response also depend on other factors such as the level of income and the strength of the social safety nets and automatic stabilisers.