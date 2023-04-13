BV_Trial Banner.gif
BIS - The Changing Nexus Between Commodity Prices And The Dollar: Causes And Implications

Date 13/04/2023

BIS Bulletin  |  No 74  |  
13 April 2023
by  Boris HofmannDeniz Igan and Daniel Rees
PDF full text
 (702kb)
  |  9 pages


Key takeaways

  • Commodity prices and the US dollar have moved in tandem recently, in contrast to their usual statistical pattern of moving in opposite directions.
  • The causes of the change in the relationship are partly temporary, such as the unusual combination of recent shocks, and partly structural, such as the United States' emergence as a net energy exporter.
  • The change in the nexus compounds the stagflationary effects of higher commodity prices for commodity importers, while its implications for commodity exporters are more ambiguous.
  • A lasting change in the nexus could create more difficult challenges for macro-financial stability frameworks, particularly in commodity-importing economies.
