BIS - The Changing Nexus Between Commodity Prices And The Dollar: Causes And Implications

BIS Bulletin | No 74 |
13 April 2023
PDF full text
(702kb)| 9 pages
Key takeaways
- Commodity prices and the US dollar have moved in tandem recently, in contrast to their usual statistical pattern of moving in opposite directions.
- The causes of the change in the relationship are partly temporary, such as the unusual combination of recent shocks, and partly structural, such as the United States' emergence as a net energy exporter.
- The change in the nexus compounds the stagflationary effects of higher commodity prices for commodity importers, while its implications for commodity exporters are more ambiguous.
- A lasting change in the nexus could create more difficult challenges for macro-financial stability frameworks, particularly in commodity-importing economies.