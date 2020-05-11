BIS: The CCP-Bank Nexus In The Time Of Covid-19

BIS Bulletin | No 13 |
11 May 2020
PDF full text
(669kb)| 9 pages
Key takeaways
- During the Covid-19-induced financial turbulence, central counterparties (CCPs) issued large margin calls, weighing on the liquidity of clearing member banks.
- In spite of the turbulence, CCPs remained resilient, as intended by the post-crisis reforms of financial market infrastructures.
- Higher margins should be expected during heightened turbulence, but the extent of the procyclicality of margining is the consequence of various design choices.
- Systemic considerations call to examine the nexus between banks and CCPs. Therefore, when thinking about margining, central banks need to assess banks and CCPs jointly rather than in isolation.