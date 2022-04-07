BIS: Supervisory Practices For Assessing The Sustainability Of Banks' Business Models

- Executive Summary (93 KB, PDF)
Banks rarely become weak overnight, and flaws in business models and strategies are often the root causes of banks' vulnerabilities and failures. While sudden shocks may be the immediate cause of banks' demise, the root causes are generally more structural. If not identified in time and allowed to fester, these vulnerabilities will make a bank's activities increasingly unsustainable, to the point where it becomes non-viable.
Business model analysis (BMA) is a key component of supervisory frameworks that allows supervisors to identify banks' vulnerabilities at an early stage and helps to ensure their safety and soundness. Where the analysis identifies existing or potential vulnerabilities, the assessment may provide grounds for early supervisory interventions. Therefore, BMA has the potential to enhance bank supervision and make it more effective, proactive and forward-looking.
This paper presents a range of supervisory practices regarding BMAs. In particular, it aims to identify practices that might be relevant to authorities seeking to explicitly introduce BMA in their supervisory review process (SRP). In order to do so, the paper emphasises practical aspects of BMA, including processes and procedures for developing and conducting a BMA as well as for integrating its outcomes into the overall SRP.
JEL classification: E37, G21, G28
Keywords: business model analysis, profitability, viability, sustainability, supervision.