BIS: Statement On The Appointment Of Carolyn Rogers As Senior Deputy Governor Of The Bank Of Canada

The Bank of Canada's Board of Directors today announced that it has appointed Carolyn Rogers as Senior Deputy Governor, effective 15 December, 2021. Carolyn has been Secretary General of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision since August 2019.
Bank for International Settlements General Manager Agustín Carstens said: "I want to warmly congratulate Carolyn on her appointment to the Bank of Canada. She has an excellent track record in the global central banking and supervisory community and will be an asset to the Bank of Canada in her new role. Most recently, as Secretary General of the Basel Committee, Carolyn played a key role in ensuring that the Committee would be effective in promoting the consistency of the international response to the Covid-19 crisis. Banks have so far proved to be a source of strength during the pandemic, supporting aggregate lending and helping the economy weather the storm."
Basel Committee Chair Pablo Hernández de Cos said: "During her time as Secretary General, Carolyn led the Committee through a strategic review that has positioned it well for the future. She was also instrumental in ensuring the Committee and Secretariat remained agile and responsive through the many challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. The Committee and I will miss her leadership but we are glad she will remain in the international community. We look forward to working with her in her new role at the Bank of Canada."