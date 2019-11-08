BIS: Regulatory Consistency Assessment Programme - Argentina And China - Net Stable Funding Ratio And Large Exposures Framework

Yesterday the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision published assessment reports on the implementation of the Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) and the large exposures framework (LEX) in Argentina (NSFR, LEX) and China (NSFR, LEX).
The assessments found that the NSFR and LEX regulations in both jurisdictions are compliant with the Basel Committee's global standards.
These publications form part of the Committee's Regulatory Consistency Assessment Programme (RCAP), a series of reports on Basel Committee member jurisdictions' implementation of the Basel standards. The Basel Committee plans to complete its review of the implementation of the NSFR and LEX standards for all member jurisdictions by March 2021. The timetable for these assessments is available at https://www.bis.org/bcbs/implementation/rcap_aoi.htm.
Background
The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision consists of senior representatives of bank supervisory authorities and central banks. Member countries include Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong SAR, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Korea, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States.
The RCAP is a central element of the Basel Committee's continuing efforts to promote timely adoption of its standards and to monitor its members' full and consistent compliance with the Basel Framework. The RCAP also helps member jurisdictions identify deviations from the framework, weigh the materiality of any deviations and undertake necessary reforms. Based on the findings of these assessments, many assessed jurisdictions have already amended their regulations to align them more closely with the Basel Framework, thereby helping to promote global financial stability and achieve a level playing field for internationally active banks.