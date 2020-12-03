BIS - Project Helvetia: Settling Tokenised Assets In Central Bank Money

Project Helvetia, an experiment between the Bank for International Settlements Innovation Hub Swiss Centre, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) and the financial market infrastructure operator SIX, successfully shows the feasibility of integrating tokenised assets and central bank money.
The project demonstrates the functional feasibility and legal robustness of settling tokenised assets with a wholesale CBDC (PoC1) and with linking a DLT platform to existing payment systems (PoC2) in a near-live setup. The experiment should not be interpreted as an indication that the SNB will issue a wholesale CBDC.
