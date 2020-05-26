BIS Opens Mexico City Dealing Room For The Americas

- New trading facility is located at the BIS Representative Office for the Americas in Mexico City.
- It complements other BIS dealing rooms in Basel and Hong Kong SAR.
- BIS can now offer 24-hour services to its central bank customers.
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) today announced the opening of a new dealing room at its Representative Office for the Americas in Mexico City. The new facility complements the existing BIS trading rooms in Basel and Hong Kong SAR, allowing the BIS to offer 24-hour services to its central bank customers.
As part of the BIS's medium-term Innovation 2025 strategy, the new dealing room is designed to expand the Bank's scope in the Americas and better serve its customers there. Central banks in the region now have access to the full range of BIS products during their trading hours, as well as to the expertise of relationship managers based in their time zone.
Commenting on the launch, Peter Zöllner, Head of the BIS Banking Department, said: "Global financial markets and reserve managers' demand for liquidity put a premium on the ability to deliver near 24-hour coverage of markets. I am confident our central bank customers, in the Americas and worldwide, will greatly benefit from this new facility."
The BIS offers financial services to a broad client base comprising some 140 central banks, monetary authorities and international organisations worldwide. The Bank has long-standing expertise in providing credit, gold and foreign exchange intermediation, and asset management services.