BIS: Monetary Policy, Financial Conditions And Real Activity: Is This Time Different?

Date 23/11/2023

BIS Bulletin  |  No 80  |  
23 November 2023
by Fernando AvalosDeniz IganCristina Manea and Richhild Moessner
PDF full text 
(694kb)
  |  9 pages



Key takeaways

  • During the current monetary policy tightening episode, financial conditions co-moved closely with policy rates, especially in the initial stages but with some differentiation across countries.
  • For advanced economies, the tightening of financial conditions was stronger this time than in the past, while its full impact on real activity appears to be taking longer than usual.
  • Financial conditions may continue tightening long after central banks stop raising policy rates, with possible implications for financial stability.

 

