BIS: Monetary Policy, Financial Conditions And Real Activity: Is This Time Different?

BIS Bulletin | No 80 |
23 November 2023
PDF full text
(694kb)| 9 pages
Key takeaways
- During the current monetary policy tightening episode, financial conditions co-moved closely with policy rates, especially in the initial stages but with some differentiation across countries.
- For advanced economies, the tightening of financial conditions was stronger this time than in the past, while its full impact on real activity appears to be taking longer than usual.
- Financial conditions may continue tightening long after central banks stop raising policy rates, with possible implications for financial stability.