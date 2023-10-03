BIS: Mapping The Realignment Of Global Value Chains

BIS Bulletin | No 78 |
03 October 2023
PDF full text
(2,221kb)| 8 pages
Key takeaways
- The latest firm-level network data reveal that global value chains have lengthened, although without the accompanying network densification that might indicate that supplier relationships are diversifying.
- Lengthening of supply chains is especially significant for supplier-customer linkages from China to the United States, where firms from other jurisdictions, notably in Asia, have interposed themselves in the supply chain.
- Nevertheless, these recent developments have not so far reversed the long-running trend toward greater regional integration of trade in recent decades, especially in Asia.