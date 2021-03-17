 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

BIS: Liquidity Management And Asset Sales By Bond Funds In The Face Of Investor Redemptions In March 2020

Date 17/03/2021

BIS Bulletin  |  No 39  |  
17 March 2021
by  Andreas SchrimpfIlhyock Shim and Hyun Song Shin
PDF full text
 (650kb)
  |  8 pages

Key takeaways

  • Investor redemptions are one factor behind asset sales by open-ended mutual funds, but an important
    additional factor is the selling due to the funds' liquidity management.
  • Funds holding illiquid assets reacted to redemptions in March 2020 by adding to their cash buffers even
    after meeting investor redemptions. For such funds, asset sales exceeded investor redemptions.
  • Increases in end-of-period cash holdings were less pronounced for funds that started the stress period
    with larger buffers, suggesting that such funds were less prone to selling at the height of the stress.