BIS: Liquidity Management And Asset Sales By Bond Funds In The Face Of Investor Redemptions In March 2020

BIS Bulletin | No 39 |
17 March 2021
PDF full text
8 pages
Key takeaways
- Investor redemptions are one factor behind asset sales by open-ended mutual funds, but an important
additional factor is the selling due to the funds' liquidity management.
- Funds holding illiquid assets reacted to redemptions in March 2020 by adding to their cash buffers even
after meeting investor redemptions. For such funds, asset sales exceeded investor redemptions.
- Increases in end-of-period cash holdings were less pronounced for funds that started the stress period
with larger buffers, suggesting that such funds were less prone to selling at the height of the stress.
