BIS: Lessons Learnt On CBDCs - Report Submitted To The G20 Finance Ministers And Central Bank Governors

Other report submitted to G20: The crypto ecosystem: key elements and risks

The world's central banks are stepping up efforts to prepare the ground for central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) either as digital cash (retail) or tokenised reserves (wholesale). This report shows how the BIS Innovation Hub is helping central banks on their CBDC journeys and discusses the lessons learnt so far.

The Innovation Hub has conducted 12 CBDC projects that cover retail and wholesale, both in a domestic and cross-border context. For domestic use cases, two projects investigate wholesale CBDC (wCBDC) and five look at retail CBDC (rCBDC). Across borders, four experiments look at wCBDC and one looks at rCBDC. For each category, the key insights and lessons learnt are presented from the perspectives of desirability, feasibility and viability.

For the different types of CBDC the report finds:

Wholesale CBDCs will be driven by the public and private sector's quest to shape the future of trading and settlement.

A retail CBDC is a complex undertaking, and not only for the central banks. The Hub's projects focus on individual aspects to shed light on these complexities. In particular, they are experimenting with (i) the most promising CBDC model, a two-tier model with public-private partnership; (ii) the most fundamental feature, privacy, and (iii) the greatest challenge, cyber security.