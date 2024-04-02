BIS Latest Update February 2024: Trust, r* And Financial Inclusion

|
Upcoming
- 8 April: Hyun Song Shin participates in “Towards the future of the monetary system” at the Swiss National Bank, Zurich, livestreamed.
- 15 April: Cecilia Skingsley speaks at the Innovate Finance Global Summit 2024, London.
- 19 April: Agustín Carstens participates in “Exploring a vision for the future financial system” at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, Washington DC, livestreamed.
- 24-25 April: International Conference of Banking Supervisors in Basel; key sessions will be livestreamed.