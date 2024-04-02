Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

BIS Latest Update February 2024: Trust, r* And Financial Inclusion

Date 02/04/2024

April 2024

A virtuous circle 

Drawing lessons from four decades of policymaking, Agustín Carstens argues trust is essential for public policies to succeed.

Where is the natural rate?

The natural rate, or r*, may have increased but much uncertainty remains, making it a blurry guidepost for monetary policy.

Financial inclusion and financial health

Higher access to and use of financial services usually promotes economic well-being – but not always.

Residence vs nationality – does it matter?

BIS statistics allow you to see how much foreign currency debt a country has based on nationality of the borrower, not just their residence.

Women, central banking and Chile's macroeconomic landscape

Rosanna Costa, President of the Central Bank of Chile, speaks with Alexandre Tombini on our BISness podcast. 

Project Gaia 

Project Gaia has built a new AI-based application to better assess climate-related risks to the financial system.

Project Aurum

The new phase of Project Aurum will advance the practical understanding of central banks around privacy when designing CBDC systems. 

Project Symbiosis

Project Symbiosis aims to reduce information gaps related to climate risks by employing AI to better understand the emissions of large supply chains. 
More BIS publications 

 FSI Insights: Safeguarding the financial system's spare tyre: regulating non-bank retail lenders in the digital era
A holistic approach to regulating non-bank lenders can help safeguard the financial system’s spare tyre.

Basel Committee report: Basel III Monitoring Report
Banks’ capital ratios were largely stable and above pre-pandemic levels in the first half of 2023.

Speeches: Calling all researchers!
Our database of select speeches by central bankers, which serves as a heatmap of topics on policymakers’ minds, is available for bulk download.

Upcoming

  • 8 April: Hyun Song Shin participates in “Towards the future of the monetary system” at the Swiss National Bank, Zurich, livestreamed. 
  • 15 April: Cecilia Skingsley speaks at the Innovate Finance Global Summit 2024, London. 
  • 19 April: Agustín Carstens participates in “Exploring a vision for the future financial system” at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, Washington DC, livestreamed. 
  • 24-25 April: International Conference of Banking Supervisors in Basel; key sessions will be livestreamed. 
