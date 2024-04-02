BIS Latest Update February 2024: Trust, r* And Financial Inclusion

More BIS publications



FSI Insights: Safeguarding the financial system's spare tyre: regulating non-bank retail lenders in the digital era

A holistic approach to regulating non-bank lenders can help safeguard the financial system’s spare tyre.



Basel Committee report: Basel III Monitoring Report

Banks’ capital ratios were largely stable and above pre-pandemic levels in the first half of 2023.



Speeches: Calling all researchers!

Our database of select speeches by central bankers, which serves as a heatmap of topics on policymakers’ minds, is available for bulk download.