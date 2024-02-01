BIS Latest Update February 2024: Price Stability, New Innovation Hub Projects And AI

More BIS publications



Working Paper: Public information and stablecoin runs

Public information and perceptions regarding the quality, transparency and volatility of reserves are key for stablecoin peg stability.



Press release: BIS makes changes to its executive leadership team

Luis Bengoechea is appointed as Head of the Banking Department, effective June 2024. Hyun Song Shin will assume the role of Head of the Monetary and Economic Department, effective January 2025, upon the retirement of Claudio Borio at end-2024.



Web page: From Building to Campus

The BIS exhibited the design competition proposals for the development of the BIS Campus in Basel.



BCBS: Transparency and responsiveness of initial margin in centrally cleared markets: review and policy proposals

This BCBS-CPMI-IOSCO consultative report sets out 10 policy proposals which aim to increase the resilience of the centrally cleared market ecosystem in times of market stress.