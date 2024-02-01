BIS Latest Update February 2024: Price Stability, New Innovation Hub Projects And AI

Data at end-Sept 2023 show a decline in credit to non-financial borrowers in China since mid-2021, amid tightening financial conditions, Covid-19 lockdowns and strains in the domestic real estate sector.
Central banks were early adopters of AI and machine learning. But as the world ramps up efforts to embrace new technologies, what does this mean for central banks? How can they stay ahead of the curve?
Project Promissa is a joint experiment of the BIS Innovation Hub Switzerland Centre, the Swiss National Bank and the World Bank that aims to build a proof of concept of a platform for digital "tokenised" promissory notes.
Project Hertha is a collaboration between the BIS Innovation Hub London Centre and the Bank of England that will explore how network analytics could help identify financial crime patterns, whilst utilising a minimum set of data points.
Project Leap addresses the threat that future quantum computers represent to financial stability and helps prepare central banks and the global financial system for a transition to post-quantum cryptography.
Press release:BIS makes changes to its executive leadership team Luis Bengoechea is appointed as Head of the Banking Department, effective June 2024. Hyun Song Shin will assume the role of Head of the Monetary and Economic Department, effective January 2025, upon the retirement of Claudio Borio at end-2024.
Web page:From Building to Campus The BIS exhibited the design competition proposals for the development of the BIS Campus in Basel.
6 February – Red Book statistics 2022: statistics on payments and financial market infrastructures in member jurisdictions of the Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures.
8 February – Hyun Song Shin will deliver a keynote speech on tokenisation at the Symposium on the Tokenization of Real-World Assets and Liabilities, held by the US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
29 February – Release of property price statistics for Q3 2023.