BIS Latest Update December 2024: Inflation Targeting, Navigating Uncertainty And Climate Change

Date 02/12/2024


 

December 2024

Inflation targeting 

Claudio Borio assesses the challenges to inflation targeting as the global monetary standard and considers possible adjustments to the framework.

Navigating uncertainty 

Alexandre Tombini says central banks in Latin America have the experience and the tools to face challenges arising from the current uncertainty.

Basel Committee meeting

The Basel Committee unanimously reaffirmed expectations for Basel III implementation, and finalised guidelines for strengthening counterparty credit risk management.

Impact of climate change on the real economy

At the fourth Green Swan conference, corporate leaders, academics and policymakers discuss the implications of climate change for the real economy and central banks.

Can sovereign green bonds boost sustainable debt?

When a government issues green bonds, this encourages companies to follow suit.

Project Gaia 

Project Gaia, which built an AI-enabled tool to enable comprehensive analysis of climate-related risks, won a Central Banking award.

Project Spectrum

The new BIS Innovation Hub project will explore how the power of AI can enhance inflation nowcasting.

G20 Techsprint winners

Teams from around the world competed to develop innovative technological solutions to address sustainable finance challenges.

More BIS publications 

 Announcement: New General Manager
Pablo Hernández de Cos has been announced as the next BIS General Manager, effective 1 July 2025.

CGFS Papers: Interest rate risk exposures of non-financial corporates and households
What are the implications for monetary policy transmission and financial stability?

Working Paper: Through stormy seas: how fragile is liquidity across asset classes and time?
Analysis of bid-ask spreads across stock, FX and bond markets shows liquidity has improved on average.

Upcoming

  • 3 December: Hyun Song Shin gives keynote at the Ministry of Economy and Finance’s 11 KTB Global Conference in South Korea
  • 10 December: BIS December Quarterly Review published
