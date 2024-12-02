BIS Latest Update December 2024: Inflation Targeting, Navigating Uncertainty And Climate Change

Date 02/12/2024
More BIS publications Announcement: New General ManagerPablo Hernández de Cos has been announced as the next BIS General Manager, effective 1 July 2025.CGFS Papers: Interest rate risk exposures of non-financial corporates and householdsWhat are the implications for monetary policy transmission and financial stability?Working Paper: Through stormy seas: how fragile is liquidity across asset classes and time?Analysis of bid-ask spreads across stock, FX and bond markets shows liquidity has improved on average.