BIS - Investing Like Conglomerates: Is Diversification A Blessing Or Curse For China's Local Governments?

Summary
Focus
Contribution
Findings
Abstract
This paper examines how China's local governments make investment via financing vehicles (LGFVs) and provides new insights on often-criticised LGFVs from a different perspective. Using data for 4,432 LGFVs from 1,225 counties across China between 2005 and 2018, we show that since 2014, the function of LGFVs has changed from financing conduits to conglomerate platforms with more diversified investments. While a certain level of diversification can be a blessing for local economic growth, over-diversification is a curse. Such an inverted U-shaped relationship depends on the condition of the local economy. Over-diversification may lead to rising local debt and crowding-out effects on private investment.
JEL Codes: E61, G21, H72, O17
Keywords: local government financing vehicle, diversified investment, government debt, conglomerate