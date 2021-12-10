 Skip to main Content
BIS: Interoperability Between Payment Systems Across Borders

Date 10/12/2021

BIS Bulletin  |  No 49  |  
10 December 2021
by  Codruta BoarStijn ClaessensAnneke KosseRoss Leckow and Tara Rice
Key takeaways

  • Interoperability among payment systems – as the foundation for enhancing cross-border payments – requires technical, semantic and business system compatibility so that end users can seamlessly transact with each other across systems.
  • Public and private sector options in pursuing cross-border payment system interoperability can be illustrated using four stylised models, ordered in increasing complexity and cost but also greater efficiency – a single access point, bilateral link, hub and spoke or a common platform.
  • The BIS Innovation Hub is putting theory into practice with several innovative projects to foster interoperability across the four stylised models.
  • An ambitious, multi-year G20 programme to enhance cross-border payments is under way.