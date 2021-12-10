BIS: Interoperability Between Payment Systems Across Borders

BIS Bulletin | No 49 |
10 December 2021
Key takeaways
- Interoperability among payment systems – as the foundation for enhancing cross-border payments – requires technical, semantic and business system compatibility so that end users can seamlessly transact with each other across systems.
- Public and private sector options in pursuing cross-border payment system interoperability can be illustrated using four stylised models, ordered in increasing complexity and cost but also greater efficiency – a single access point, bilateral link, hub and spoke or a common platform.
- The BIS Innovation Hub is putting theory into practice with several innovative projects to foster interoperability across the four stylised models.
- An ambitious, multi-year G20 programme to enhance cross-border payments is under way.