BIS - Interest Rate Risk Of Non-Financial Firms: Who Hedges And Does It Help?

BIS Bulletin | No 81 |
13 December 2023
PDF full text
(379kb)| 8 pages
Key takeaways
- Natural language text analysis of 80,000 company financial statements published by 14,000 non-financial firms in the euro area, United Kingdom and United States shows that around 50% of firms with variable rate debt hedge their interest rate risk.
- Firms that hedge interest rate risk tend to be larger and have smaller cash buffers and lower equity valuations.
- When interest rates rise, firms that hedge their interest rate risk experience a smaller negative impact on their interest coverage ratios and market valuations. They are also better able to maintain the size of their workforce.
- Our analysis highlights the importance of, and the challenges in, getting a comprehensive overview of hedging activity among non-financial firms.