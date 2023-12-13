BV_Trial Banner.gif
BIS - Interest Rate Risk Of Non-Financial Firms: Who Hedges And Does It Help?

Date 13/12/2023

BIS Bulletin  |  No 81  |  
13 December 2023
by Ryan Niladri BanerjeeJulián CaballeroEnisse KharroubiRenée Spigt and Egon Zakrajsek
Key takeaways

  • Natural language text analysis of 80,000 company financial statements published by 14,000 non-financial firms in the euro area, United Kingdom and United States shows that around 50% of firms with variable rate debt hedge their interest rate risk.
  • Firms that hedge interest rate risk tend to be larger and have smaller cash buffers and lower equity valuations.
  • When interest rates rise, firms that hedge their interest rate risk experience a smaller negative impact on their interest coverage ratios and market valuations. They are also better able to maintain the size of their workforce.
  • Our analysis highlights the importance of, and the challenges in, getting a comprehensive overview of hedging activity among non-financial firms.
