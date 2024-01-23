Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

BIS Innovation Hub Announces First Six Projects For 2024 Work Programme

Date 23/01/2024

  • Upcoming projects focus on safety and security, green finance and next generation financial infrastructures.
  • Additional work on advanced data analytics and tokenisation are also planned.
  • The Innovation Hub completed 12 projects in 2023 and eight more are ongoing.

 

 

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) today announced the first batch of six new projects in its 2024 Innovation Hub work programme, including experimentations on cyber security, fighting financial crime, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and green finance. Read more here.

