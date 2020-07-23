 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

BIS: Inflation At Risk From Covid-19

Date 23/07/2020

BIS Bulletin  |  No 28  |  
23 July 2020
by  Ryan Niladri BanerjeeAaron Mehrotra and Fabrizio Zampolli
PDF full text
 (918kb)
  |  9 pages

Key takeaways

  • The pandemic has increased downside tail risks in advanced economies (AEs), while it has increased both downside and upside tail risks in emerging market economies (EMEs).
  • The collapse in output and oil prices, on balance, increases downside inflation risks.
  • Recent exchange rate depreciations increase upside risks to inflation in EMEs.
  • Tighter financial conditions raise both downside and upside risks. In AEs, the increase in downside risks is more prominent.

Online appendix

 