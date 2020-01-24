BIS: Impending Arrival - A Sequel To The Survey On Central Bank Digital Currency

Research and experimentation on central bank digital currencies continue to fuel discussion and debate. This BIS paper updates an earlier survey that asked central banks how their plans in this area are developing. The latest responses show emerging market economies reporting stronger motivations and a higher likelihood that they will issue digital currencies, with central banks representing a fifth of the world's population reportedly likely to issue very soon.
BIS Papers | No 107 |
23 January 2020
PDF full text
(205kb)| 19 pages