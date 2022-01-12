BIS General Manager Agustín Carstens Statement On The French Parliament's Approval Of Benoît Cœuré As President Of France's Competition Authority

Bank for International Settlements General Manager Agustín Carstens made the following statement today on French parliament's approval of Benoît Cœuré as President of France's Competition Authority.
"Since he joined the BIS two years ago, Benoît has led the Innovation Hub through its initial start-up phase, building its capacity and global network of Hub centres. Today, the BIS Innovation Hub is a key global player on innovation in central banking with five Hub centres open across the globe and more to come this year. He has developed a capable and talented team who are now driving ground-breaking projects in the areas of central bank digital currencies, green finance, fast payments systems, and regulation and supervision technology, among others."
"The BIS has been benefitting from Benoît's experience and leadership for even longer, though. Before coming to Basel full-time, while he was a member of the European Central Bank Executive Board, Benoît chaired the BIS's Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures from 2013 to 2019. I am sure that the global central banking community will join me in wishing Benoît the best of luck in this very important new chapter of his impressive public service career."