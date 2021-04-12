BIS: Futures-Based Commodity ETFs When Storage Is Constrained

BIS Bulletin | No 41 |
12 April 2021
Key takeaways
- Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that hold futures contracts on commodities are an important link between commodity markets and financial markets.
- When commodity storage capacity is constrained, investor flows into ETFs holding futures can lower, instead of raise, commodity prices due to potentially high costs of physical storage.
- April 2020 briefly witnessed negative prices for the nearest-maturity futures contract on WTI oil, possibly due to such a combination of storage constraints and investor flows into ETFs.