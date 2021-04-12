 Skip to main Content
BIS: Futures-Based Commodity ETFs When Storage Is Constrained

Date 12/04/2021

BIS Bulletin  |  No 41  |  
12 April 2021
by  Sirio Aramonte and Karamfil Todorov
PDF full text
 (2,384kb)
  |  9 pages

Key takeaways

  • Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that hold futures contracts on commodities are an important link between commodity markets and financial markets.
  • When commodity storage capacity is constrained, investor flows into ETFs holding futures can lower, instead of raise, commodity prices due to potentially high costs of physical storage.
  • April 2020 briefly witnessed negative prices for the nearest-maturity futures contract on WTI oil, possibly due to such a combination of storage constraints and investor flows into ETFs.

 

 