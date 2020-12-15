 Skip to main Content
BIS: Financial Market Development, Monetary Policy And Financial Stability In Emerging Market Economies - The Papers In This Volume Were Prepared For A Meeting Of Senior Officials From Central Banks Held At The Bank For International Settlements

Date 15/12/2020

BIS Papers  |  No 113  |  
15 December 2020
PDF full text
 (27,139kb)
  |  343 pages

 

Financial markets are an important component in the transmission of monetary policy and play a key role in fostering financial stability. Financial market development (FMD) aims at enhancing the capacity of the financial system to pool domestic savings and foreign capital in funding investment and consumption, and at enabling efficient risk-sharing. Deep and liquid markets promote transparent and efficient pricing of assets, attract a diverse investor base, and help transfer risk to parties willing and able to bear them. This volume contains papers that were originally prepared for a meeting of Deputy Governors of central banks from emerging market economies (EMEs), exploring issues related to FMD and its interaction with, as well as implications for, the conduct of monetary policy and financial stability.


Several of the papers offer insights into the changing nature of interactions between monetary policy and financial markets in EMEs. They discuss how market development influences the choice of policy targets and instruments, as well as the efficiency of domestic monetary transmission. They also discuss the importance of global factors in shaping domestic monetary conditions and how FMD has enabled central banks to extract useful information from financial markets.

Another area covered by the papers in this volume relates to the financial stability implications of FMD. They point to the benefits of more developed markets in terms of enhanced resilience and efficiency in providing new tools to raise funds and manage risks, as well as to the risks associated with high foreign investor participation, growing private sector foreign currency debt levels and the growing role of non-bank financial institutions. The papers raise several policy challenges such as developing hedging markets, improving monitoring of FX flows, and implementing macroprudential tools and FX intervention.

BIS background papers

Financial market development and monetary policy
Authors:  Aaron Mehrotra and Jochen Schanz
pdf version (2773kb)
Financial market development and financial stability
Authors:  Carlos Cantú and Michael Chui
pdf version (4474kb)

Contributed papers

Financial market development, monetary policy and financial stability in an emerging market economy
Authors:  Jorge CarreraHoracio A Aguirre and Marcelo Raffin
pdf version (626kb)
Financial market development, monetary policy and financial stability in Brazil
Authors:  João Barata R B Barroso and Fernanda Nechio
pdf version (520kb)
Financial market developments in Chile
Author:  Joaquín Vial
pdf version (363kb)
How foreign participation in the Colombian local public debt market has influenced domestic financial conditions
Authors:  José Vicente RomeroHernando VargasPamela Cardozo and Andrés Murcia Pabón
pdf version (3716kb)
From float to currency floor and back to float: the Czech National Bank's temporary exchange rate commitment
Authors:  Jan Frait and Marek Mora
pdf version (266kb)
Foreign participation in the local currency bond markets of emerging market economies: good or bad for market resilience and financial stability?
Author:  Hong Kong Monetary Authority
pdf version (429kb)
Market development and monetary policy – the case of Hungary
Authors:  Márton NagyGabriella Csom-BíróDániel Horváth and Szabolcs Pásztor
pdf version (348kb)
Financial market development in Indonesia
Authors:  Destry DamayantiYoga AffandiIndra G Sutarto and Mario S Simatupang
pdf version (169kb)
Developments in Israel's foreign exchange market and the implications for the conduct of monetary policy and financial stability
Author:  Andrew Abir
pdf version (1325kb)
Financial market development, monetary policy and financial stability in Korea
Author:  Bank of Korea
pdf version (407kb)
How has financial market development affected monetary policy and financial stability in EMEs: the Malaysian experience
Author:  Bank Negara Malaysia
pdf version (412kb)
Financial market development, monetary policy and financial stability in emerging market economies (Mexico)
Author:  Bank of Mexico
pdf version (230kb)
Financial market development and monetary policy: the Peruvian experience
Authors:  Renzo G RossiniCarlos Montoro and Miriam Luna
pdf version (528kb)
The development of financial markets in the Philippines and its interaction with monetary policy and financial stability
Author:  Francisco G Dakila Jr
pdf version (476kb)
How to benefit from financial deepening while preserving financial and macroeconomic stability: the case of Poland
Author:  Piotr Szpunar
pdf version (311kb)
Financial markets in EMEs – what has changed in the last two decades
Author:  Central Bank of the Russian Federation
pdf version (313kb)
Financial markets in EMEs – what has changed in the last two decades?
Author:  Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority
pdf version (211kb)
Balancing the risks and rewards of fintech developments
Author:  Monetary Authority of Singapore
pdf version (189kb)
Financial market development, monetary policy and financial stability in emerging market economies
Author:  South African Reserve Bank
pdf version (367kb)
Financial market development, monetary policy and financial stability in emerging market economies
Author:  Bank of Thailand
pdf version (194kb)

Chartpack

Chartpack - Financial market development in emerging market economies – an overview
Authors:  Mathias Drehmann and Agustín Villar
pdf version (11485kb)

 