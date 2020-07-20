BIS: Effects Of Credit Restrictions In The Netherlands And Lessons For Macroprudential Policy

Focus
Contribution
Our contribution is to study the effects of credit restrictions on the balance sheet structure of banks and non-bank financial institutions. We analyse the effects separately for different types of bank - commercial banks, cooperatives, saving banks and mortgage banks - and institutional investors, since credit restrictions were not applied uniformly across different types of financial institution. This lets us compare "treated" with "untreated" institutions. We can also investigate to what extent credit controls led to leakages through cross-sectoral substitution and regulatory arbitrage.
Findings
Abstract
Credit restrictions were used as a monetary policy instrument in the Netherlands from the 1960s to the early 1990s. We study the effects of credit restrictions being active on the balance sheet structure of banks and other financial institutions. We find that banks mainly responded to credit restrictions by making adjustments to the liability side of their balance sheets, particularly by increasing the proportion of long-term funding. Responses on the asset side were limited, while part of the banking sector even increased lending after the installment of a restriction. These results suggest that banks and financial institutions responded by switching to long-term funding to meet the restriction and shield their lending business. Arguably, the credit restrictions were therefore still effective in reaching their main goal, i.e. containing money growth.
JEL classification: E42, E51, E52, E58, G28
Keywords: credit restrictions, monetary policy, macroprudential policy