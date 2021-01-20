BIS: Does Regulation Only Bite The Less Profitable? Evidence From The Too-Big-To-Fail Reforms

Summary
Focus
Did the enhanced regulatory framework put in place following the Great Financial Crisis lead to a systemic footprint reduction among large global banks? Has the response to the new rules differed across banks? We explore these questions through the lens of banks' diverse incentives to lower their footprint. While these incentives may be particularly attractive for banks facing high costs of raising capital, they may not be strong enough for banks that stand to lose a great deal from downsizing.
Contribution
Our analysis unveils the effect of the new regulatory framework on large global banks by benchmarking their response against the one of unaffected peer institutions. We show that profitability is a key – but often overlooked – determinant of banks' responses to regulatory reforms. Moreover, we establish a novel application of textual analysis to banks' annual reports in order to identify when the regulatory reform started affecting bank behaviour. This approach overcomes identification challenges that arise from the gradual implementation of new regulation.
Findings
We highlight the differential impact of the regulatory framework on large global banks. Only the less profitable ones reduced their systemic importance relative to equally unprofitable peers that were unaffected by the framework. The reduction was even stronger for those banks that were close to the regulatory thresholds that determine their capital surcharges. By contrast, the more profitable large global banks continued to raise their systemic footprint. The impact of the framework remains unnoticed if we study only its average effect on banks.
Abstract
JEL Codes: G21, G28, L51
Keywords: global systemically important bank (G-SIB), textual analysis, capital regulation, systemic risk, bank profitability, difference-in-differences (DD)