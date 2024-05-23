BIS: CPMI Publishes Work Programme And Strategic Priorities 2024-25

The Bank for International Settlements' Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures (CPMI) publishes its work programme for 2024-25.

The Bank for International Settlements' Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures (CPMI) has published its work programme for 2024-25, highlighting its strategic priorities for policy, standard-setting, implementation and analytical activities.

The programme's key themes are:

Risk management of financial market infrastructures (FMIs).

FMIs' practices for addressing non-default losses; margining practices in centrally cleared markets; foreign exchange settlement risk reduction and cyber and operational resilience.

Enhancement of cross-border payments.

The priorities under the G20 cross-border payments programme, with a particular emphasis on the interlinking of fast payment systems.

Digital innovation in payments, clearing and settlement.

Tokenisation in the context of money and payments, functionality of cross-border central bank digital currencies and central bank collaboration, and multicurrency and asset-linked stablecoin arrangements.

With its work programme, the CPMI continues to promote the safety and efficiency of payments and financial market infrastructures, advancing standard-setting work on relevant risk management. It will play a leading role in addressing obstacles to faster, cheaper, more transparent, and inclusive cross-border payments, as well as contributing to policy-oriented thought leadership in digital innovations in payments. Fabio Panetta, Governor of the Bank of Italy and CPMI Chair

The programme was developed under the direction of the Committee Chair and endorsed by the Economic Consultative Committee.