BIS: CPMI Publishes Work Programme And Strategic Priorities 2024-25

- The Bank for International Settlements' Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures (CPMI) publishes its work programme for 2024-25.
- Key themes are: risk management of financial market infrastructures; enhancement of cross-border payments; and digital innovation in payments, clearing and settlement.
- The CPMI continues to promote the safety and efficiency of payments and financial market infrastructures as technology and industry – and the attendant public policy needs - evolve.
The Bank for International Settlements' Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures (CPMI) has published its work programme for 2024-25, highlighting its strategic priorities for policy, standard-setting, implementation and analytical activities.
The programme's key themes are:
- Risk management of financial market infrastructures (FMIs).
FMIs' practices for addressing non-default losses; margining practices in centrally cleared markets; foreign exchange settlement risk reduction and cyber and operational resilience.
- Enhancement of cross-border payments.
The priorities under the G20 cross-border payments programme, with a particular emphasis on the interlinking of fast payment systems.
- Digital innovation in payments, clearing and settlement.
Tokenisation in the context of money and payments, functionality of cross-border central bank digital currencies and central bank collaboration, and multicurrency and asset-linked stablecoin arrangements.
With its work programme, the CPMI continues to promote the safety and efficiency of payments and financial market infrastructures, advancing standard-setting work on relevant risk management. It will play a leading role in addressing obstacles to faster, cheaper, more transparent, and inclusive cross-border payments, as well as contributing to policy-oriented thought leadership in digital innovations in payments.
The programme was developed under the direction of the Committee Chair and endorsed by the Economic Consultative Committee.