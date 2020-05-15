BIS: Covid-19 And Regional Employment In Europe

BIS Bulletin | No 16 |
15 May 2020
PDF full text
(1,782kb)| 9 pages
Key takeaways
-
We construct employment risk indices for European regions that reflect the share of jobs under threatfrom Covid-19. The risk index is based on local employment in sectors that are more exposed to thepandemic and on the regional incidence of small firms.
-
Employment in regions in southern Europe and France is shown to have high risk indices, while regionsin northern Europe have lower risk indices. Eastern and central European regions have intermediate riskindices.
-
Regions with a higher risk index have a bigger jump in Google searches for unemployment-related terms.