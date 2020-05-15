 Skip to main Content
BIS: Covid-19 And Regional Employment In Europe

Date 15/05/2020

BIS Bulletin  |  No 16  |  
15 May 2020
by  Sebastian Doerr and Leonardo Gambacorta
PDF full text
 (1,782kb)
  |  9 pages

Key takeaways

  • We construct employment risk indices for European regions that reflect the share of jobs under threat
    from Covid-19. The risk index is based on local employment in sectors that are more exposed to the
    pandemic and on the regional incidence of small firms.
  • Employment in regions in southern Europe and France is shown to have high risk indices, while regions
    in northern Europe have lower risk indices. Eastern and central European regions have intermediate risk
    indices.
  • Regions with a higher risk index have a bigger jump in Google searches for unemployment-related terms.

 