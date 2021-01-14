BIS: Covid-19 And Cyber Risk In The Financial Sector

BIS Bulletin | No 37 |
14 January 2021
PDF full text
(770kb)| 9 pages
Key takeaways
- The financial sector has been hit by hackers relatively more often than other sectors during the Covid-19 pandemic.
- While this has not yet led to significant disruptions or a systemic impact, there are substantial risks from cyber attacks for financial institutions, their staff and their customers going forward.
- Financial authorities are working to mitigate cyber risks, including through international cooperation.