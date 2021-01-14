 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

BIS: Covid-19 And Cyber Risk In The Financial Sector

Date 14/01/2021

BIS Bulletin  |  No 37  |  
14 January 2021
by  Iñaki AldasoroJon FrostLeonardo Gambacorta and David Whyte
PDF full text
 (770kb)
  |  9 pages

Key takeaways

  • The financial sector has been hit by hackers relatively more often than other sectors during the Covid-19 pandemic.
  • While this has not yet led to significant disruptions or a systemic impact, there are substantial risks from cyber attacks for financial institutions, their staff and their customers going forward.
  • Financial authorities are working to mitigate cyber risks, including through international cooperation.