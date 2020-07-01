 Skip to main Content
BIS: Corporate Credit Markets After The Initial Pandemic Shock

Date 01/07/2020

BIS Bulletin  |  No 26  |  
01 July 2020
by  Sirio Aramonte and Fernando Avalos
PDF full text
 (659kb)
  |  9 pages

Key takeaways

  • Corporate funding markets partially resumed after seizing up in mid-March 2020 - but at much higher spreads and with sharper sectoral differentiation.
  • In March, wide spreads for highly rated energy firms pointed to significant downgrade risk.
  • Post-GFC leverage build-up amplified the damaging effects of financial stress during the pandemic.
  •  The unusually broad impact of the pandemic shock on lower-rated firms threatens CLO structures, though not as much as the bursting of the housing bubble undermined CDOs.

 