BIS: Corporate Credit Markets After The Initial Pandemic Shock

BIS Bulletin | No 26 |
01 July 2020
PDF full text
(659kb)| 9 pages
Key takeaways
- Corporate funding markets partially resumed after seizing up in mid-March 2020 - but at much higher spreads and with sharper sectoral differentiation.
- In March, wide spreads for highly rated energy firms pointed to significant downgrade risk.
- Post-GFC leverage build-up amplified the damaging effects of financial stress during the pandemic.
- The unusually broad impact of the pandemic shock on lower-rated firms threatens CLO structures, though not as much as the bursting of the housing bubble undermined CDOs.